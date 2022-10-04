Rodon won't start Tuesday against the Padres and is unlikely to pitch in Wednesday's season finale, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler indicated Monday the left-hander may not make his final turn through the rotation Tuesday, and Alex Cobb has now been announced as the starter for the penultimate game of the season. Rodon threw a career-high 178 frames in 2022 and had a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237:52 K:BB with a 14-8 record. He joined the Giants on a two-year, $44 million deal in March but can opt out of the contract, and is likely to do so, since he exceeded 110 innings.