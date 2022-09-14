Rodon (13-8) earned the win against Atlanta on Wednesday after giving up one unearned run across five innings, but he exited the contest due to a blister and a cracked nail on one of his fingers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The left-hander struck out eight and allowed two hits and one walk.

Rodon threw 47 of 71 pitches for strikes through five innings before departing the contest, as the finger issues didn't diminish his effectiveness. The 29-year-old's next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Tuesday in Colorado, and manager Gabe Kapler believes Rodon will be good to go for that outing.