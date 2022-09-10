Rodon (12-8) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out 11 and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Aside from Yan Gomes' two-run shot in the second inning, Rodon turned in a dominant performance in the tough-luck loss. The 29-year-old southpaw has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four of his last five starts, improving his K:BB to 212:48 through 162.2 frames. Rodon has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings and he's now sporting a 2.93 ERA on the year. He's expected to face Atlanta at home next week.