Rodon (12-7) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, pitching four innings and allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Rodon got into an early hole, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He bounced back with two straight scoreless frames but gave up two more runs in the fourth and was subsequently pulled. The left-hander tied a season high with four walks in the contest and managed only two punchouts after reaching double-digit strikeouts in each of his past two starts. Rodon entered Monday on a roll, having posted a 1.44 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 41:2 K:BB over his previous five starts.