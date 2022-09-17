Rodon (finger) looks to be good to go for his next start, which lines up to come Tuesday in Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodon left his last start against Atlanta after just five innings and 71 pitches due to a blister and a cracked nail, but it doesn't look as though the issue will force him to miss a turn in the rotation. That's excellent news for the Giants and for those with Rodon on their fantasy teams, as Rodon's dominant season makes him a strong choice even at Coors Field.