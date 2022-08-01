Rodon (9-6) earned the win during Sunday's 4-0 shutout of the Cubs, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings.

In what may have been a final audition prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Rodon completely shut down Chicago's offense -- he permitted singles in the first and fourth with neither baserunner making it past first base -- and retired the final 10 batters he faced, five via strikeout. The hard-throwing lefty fired 64 of 98 pitches for strikes with 15 of the swinging variety, and he concludes July with 53 strikeouts in six starts to pull within four of MLB leader Gerrit Cole at 158 on the season. If Rodon remains a Giant, he's slated to take the mound again next weekend against Oakland.