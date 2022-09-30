Rodon (14-8) earned the win Thursday over the Rockies, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings.

Rodon recorded his 11th double-digit strikeout tally of the season in a dominant start, one of his best of the second half of the campaign. He finishes September having allowing seven runs (six earned) across 26.2 innings through five starts this month. The ace southpaw has a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237:52 K:BB across 178 innings through 31 starts overall. He tentatively lines up to make his final start of the season next week in San Diego.