Rodon (8-5) earned the win Saturday over the Padres. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in nine innings.

For the ninth time in 17 starts, Rodon limited the opposition to one or fewer runs. This was the third complete game of his career, and his first since his no hitter on April 14, 2021. The southpaw dialed up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this year, and he threw 79 of 112 pitches for strikes. He's pitched to an excellent 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 124:32 K:BB through 100 innings. Rodon will likely get one more start before the All-Star break, which is currently projected as a home game versus the Brewers next week.