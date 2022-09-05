Rodon took a no-decision Sunday versus the Phillies, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings.

Rodon did his part, throwing 70 of his 106 pitches for strikes. John Brebbia couldn't hold the lead in the eighth inning, denying Rodon the win, though the Giants ultimately prevailed with a walkoff in the ninth. Rodon has recorded double-digit strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, and he's allowed more than two runs only twice in that span. The southpaw has a 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 201:47 K:BB through 157.1 innings across 27 starts this season. He's projected for a road start at Wrigley Field during next weekend's three-game series versus the Cubs.