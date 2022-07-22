Rodon allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Rodon had been dealing with a blood blister and a split nail on his pitching hand prior to the All-Star break, but he opted not to throw in the Tuesday's All-Star Game and instead used the time off to try to recover. Though he was able to start San Francisco's first game following the exhibition contest, it's not clear if the issues affected him. What is clear is that the southpaw had one of his poorest outings of the season, giving up just his fifth homer of the campaign -- a solo shot by Freddie Freeman in the first inning -- and allowing five runs for only the second time through 19 starts. Still, it wasn't a totally inept appearance for the southpaw, as he racked up 17 swinging strikes and seven punchouts against one of the league's best offenses.