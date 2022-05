Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.