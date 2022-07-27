Rodon (8-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Rodon pitched well Tuesday -- surrendering only six baserunners -- but was stung by the home run, permitting a Sergio Alcantara two-run shot in the second inning and a Christian Walker three-run homer in the third. Despite the loss, Rodon struck out at least seven batters for the fifth straight start and has now fanned 43 batters across 30 frames during the span. The 29-year-old carries a 3.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next start, currently lined up for Sunday Night Baseball against the Cubs.