Rodon (3-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Rodon pitched well despite the loss Tuesday, surrendering both runs on a Chris Taylor single in the second inning and recording his third quality start in five turns. The two earned runs mark a season high while the five total baserunners match one as Rodon has now permitted two walks in every start as well as three hits in all but one. The biggest difference Tuesday was the decline to three strikeouts from an average of 9.5 through his first four turns. Rodon will most likely make another start this weekend against St. Louis.