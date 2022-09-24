Rodon didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 win against Arizona, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Rodon permitted a two-run Stone Garrett home run in the third inning and put two on in the fifth before being pulled, with both runners coming around to score. The poor start is only the 29-year-old's second in his last 10 turns, during which he's pitched to a 2.25 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 56 innings. Rodon possesses a 2.98 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with the second most strikeouts in MLB at 227 across 30 starts.