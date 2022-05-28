Rodon (4-4) was charged with the loss Friday against the Reds after allowing three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks across 5.1 innings.

The left-hander threw 58 of his 99 pitches for strikes and generated only six swinging strikes, which resulted in his lowest punchout total of the season. Rodon had a 4-1 record with a 1.80 ERA and 53:12 K:BB through his first six starts of the season, but he's now lost his past three outings and has a 7.80 ERA and 12:8 K:BB in those defeats.