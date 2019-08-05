Giants' Carlos Torres: Finds new organization
Torres agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Torres will move on to his fourth organization of the season after stints with the Padres, Tigers and Twins. The veteran right-hander saw his only MLB action with Detroit, appearing in four games in June and surrendering five earned runs over six frames. The 36-year-old will likely have difficulty cracking the San Francisco bullpen while he lacks a 40-man roster spot, but he'll at least provide some extra depth at Triple-A Sacramento after the organization traded away Ray Black and three other big-league relievers last week.
