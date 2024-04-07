Ragsdale (forearm) struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks over four innings Saturday in Double-A Richmond's 13-3 win over Somerset.

Despite being limited to just seven starts for High-A Eugene in 2023 before being shut down in late June with right forearm tightness, Ragsdale was advanced to Double-A to begin the 2024 season. The 25-year-old right-hander spotted 45 of his 68 pitches for strikes Saturday, and with the exception of the two-run home run he served up in the first inning, he largely avoided hard contact when he wasn't making bats miss. Ragsdale recorded four groundouts compared to one flyout on the day.