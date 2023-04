Ragsdale (shoulder) has recovered from surgery and will break camp with High-A Eugene, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Ragsdale was limited to 5.2 innings in rookie ball last season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Giants farm director Kyle Haines added that Ragsdale has looked good with a mid-90s fastball and a strong slider. The right-hander will need to prove himself with Eugene before moving up to Double-A Richmond.