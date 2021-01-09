Ragsdale was traded from the Phillies to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for Sam Coonrod.

Ragsdale has yet to make his professional debut, as he was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft but didn't get the chance to play in a year in which the minor leagues were all cancelled. The 6-foot-8 righty has a starter's build but was almost exclusively a reliever in college and could remain one unless his changeup develops. Whatever his role, he's likely still several years away from the majors.