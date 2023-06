Ragsdale, who is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Eugene with right forearm soreness, should return in late-July, Baseball America reports.

Ragsdale, who ranked second in the minors with 167 strikeouts in 2021, got off to a great start with the Emeralds before the injury, although at 25, he is old for the level. The 6-foot-8 righty has a 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 27.2 innings across seven starts.