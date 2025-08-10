Giants' Carson Seymour: Allows one run vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seymour allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out one over three innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.
Seymour worked in long relief once again, giving up two singles and two doubles while throwing 28 of his 44 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has now surrendered five runs in his last eight innings. Overall, he owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 12:4 K:BB across 14 innings in six appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Earns first hold Monday•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Could work in bulk relief Sunday•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Back in majors•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Sent back to minors•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Scoreless outing in MLB debut•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Set for first MLB stint•