Seymour was traded from the Mets to the Giants on Tuesday along with J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack in exchange for Darin Ruf, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

A 23-year-old righty who stands 6-foot-6, Seymour has a 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 51.1 innings at High-A. He is a groundball specialist as well (53.9 GB%), but it's possible he was just taking advantage of playing against hitters who were often a couple years younger than him at that level.