The Giants added Seymour to the 40-man roster Tuesday.

A big 6-foot-6 righty whose groundball rates have typically been above 50 percent thanks to a plus sinker and plus slider, Seymour may profile best as a reliever long term due to his lack of a quality third pitch. He logged a 4.82 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 134.1 innings across 29 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento, and he could work as a spot starter or swing man early this season.