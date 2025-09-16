Seymour struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on three hits over one inning of relief in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Seymour had started in each of his previous three appearances, but after he turned in an 8.68 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 9.1 innings in those outings, he was moved to the bullpen. The Giants called on Seymour to mop up in the ninth inning of Sunday's blowout loss, and most of the 26-year-old righty's appearances for the remainder of the season are likely to come in lower-leverage spots.