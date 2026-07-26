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Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Called up in advance of start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Angels in San Francisco.

Whisenhunt will be entering the rotation in place of Trevor McDonald (elbow), who could be facing a long-term absence after he was diagnosed Friday with a moderate-grade UCL sprain. The Giants previously called Whisenhunt up for spot starts June 17 and July 9, but the southpaw has otherwise spent the entire season in the Sacramento rotation. Over 82.1 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Whisenhunt has submitted a 4.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 90:38 K:BB across 82.1 innings.

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