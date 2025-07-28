The Giants selected Whisenhunt's contract from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his start against the Pirates on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt is set to make his major-league debut Monday, three years after being selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old southpaw has an 8-5 record across 18 starts in Triple-A this season with a 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 86:28 K:BB across 97.2 innings. With Landen Roupp (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, a good outing would give Whisenhunt the opportunity to remain in the Giants' rotation.