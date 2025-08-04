Whisenhunt (1-0) earned the win in Sunday's 12-4 contest against the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

The rookie southpaw dazzled in this 75-pitch outing, as he limited the New York lineup to just one extra-base hit to secure his first career victory. The only earned run on Whisenhunt's performance came in the opening frame, when he conceded a 368-foot solo shot to Francisco Lindor. Through 10.1 total innings, Whisenhunt owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB. Given this performance, the 24-year-old should continue to stick in the San Francisco rotation since he has looked sharper than Kai-Wei Teng, who allowed four runs in a five-inning no-decision Saturday. Whisenhunt currently lines up to make his next start against Washington at home next weekend.