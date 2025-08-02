Whisenhunt is slated to start Sunday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Whisenhunt will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn after he had a so-so showing in his MLB debut against the Pirates on Monday, when he took a no-decision after giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Landen Roupp (elbow) could be on track to return from the injured list by the end of next week, but the Giants will still have one rotation spot left over for either Whisenhunt or right-hander Kai-Wei Teng, who will be making his first MLB start Saturday. How Whisenhunt and Teng both fare this weekend may be a deciding factor in which of the two sticks around in the big-league rotation on a longer-term basis.