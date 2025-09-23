Whisenhunt (back) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings in Triple-A Sacramento's 4-2 loss to Round Rock on Sunday.

Whisenhunt was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 31 due to a back strain but appears to be nearing a return to the big leagues. He made his first rehab appearance against Round Rock last Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) over 1.2 innings while tossing 25 of his 39 pitches for strikes. The left-hander stretched out slightly Sunday, throwing 46 pitches (30 strikes). If the 24-year-old returns to the majors ahead of the regular-season finale Sunday, he'll likely replace Trevor McDonald or Kai-Wei Teng in the rotation.