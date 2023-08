Whisenhunt (elbow) is making solid progress in his rehab work and is on track for a normal spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This is promising news for the southpaw, who was placed on the 7-day injured list earlier this month due to a left elbow sprain. The team was initially concerned that Whisenhunt would need Tommy John surgery or a different procedure, but this latest update allows San Francisco to breathe a sigh of relief.