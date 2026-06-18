Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: First win of MLB season

Whisenhunt (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings during the 7-5 win against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Whisenhunt was called on for the start after Tuesday's game got suspended and finished earlier Wednesday, as each club was given an extra roster space. The lefty got through five innings without giving up a run, but allowed three straight singles in the sixth and was pulled from the game. The 25-year-old had a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 13 starts and one relief appearance in Triple-A Sacramento.