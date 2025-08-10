Whisenhunt (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 4-2 to the Nationals, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Four of the five hits off the rookie southpaw went for extra bases, including solo shots by James Wood, Paul DeJong and Josh Bell. Whisenhunt has been taken deep five times in his first 14.1 big-league innings, fueling a 5.02 ERA, but the Giants seem likely to keep him in the rotation at least until Landen Roupp (elbow) returns. Whisenhunt lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Rays.