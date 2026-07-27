Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Hurt by homers in first loss

Whisenhunt (2-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Whisenhunt showed off his swing-and-miss stuff by registering 18 whiffs and seven strikeouts, but the southpaw was tagged for a pair of homers in the fourth inning that soured the outing and saddled him with the loss. The 25-year-old has spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, as Sunday marked his third big-league start of the season, and he owns a 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings with San Francisco. With Trevor McDonald (elbow) likely to miss an extended period of time, Whisenhunt figures to stick around in the rotation for the time being, with his next start tentatively scheduled for Friday at San Diego.