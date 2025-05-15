Whisenhunt has a 1.71 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 23:1 K:BB in 21 innings over his last three starts for Triple-A Sacramento.

He gave up seven runs on nine hits and three walks with one strikeout in three innings April 25 against El Paso, but Whisenhunt has been lights out since, going seven innings per start. Whisenhunt sits 92-93 mph with his fastball, but the 24-year-old lefty has one of the best changeups in the minors and he mixes in his average slider roughly 30 percent of the time.