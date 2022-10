Whisenhunt has yet to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, as he's still ramping up after a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Whisenhunt is healthy again and is expected to get into a game within a week. The 22-year-old lefty was taken 66th overall by the Giants in this year's draft. He's thrown a tiny sample of 7.2 innings as a professional, striking out 14 batters while walking just one and not allowing a single run.