The Giants reassigned Whisenhunt (elbow) to minor-league camp Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt will exit big-league camp without having made a Cactus League appearance, but he'll seemingly enter the minor-league season with his health intact. He was behind many of the Giants' other pitchers earlier in camp after finishing the 2023 season on Double-A Richmond's injured list with a left elbow sprain, but he faced hitters in live batting practice last week and should gradually ramp up in games on the back fields of minor-league camp. Whisenhunt is expected to begin the upcoming season with Richmond but could merit consideration for the big-league rotation at some point later in 2024.