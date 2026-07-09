Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt will start Thursday's game at Oracle Park against the Rockies. While the intention seems to be for it to be merely a spot start, Whisenhunt might tempt the Giants to keep him around if he pitches well. The lefty permitted two runs and struck out two over five innings in his lone start for San Francisco earlier this season, and he's collected a 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 82:37 K:BB over 77.1 innings in 2026 at Sacramento.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!