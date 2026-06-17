Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Recalled ahead of Wednesday's start

The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt will start Wednesday's game in Atlanta in that will be his first outing with the big club this season. The left-hander holds a 3.65 ERA and 77:30 K:BB over 69 innings covering 13 starts and one relief appearance this season with Sacramento. Whisenhunt is serving as the 27th man, as the two clubs are allowed an extra roster space since Tuesday's suspended game was completed earlier Wednesday. The lefty will likely head back to Sacramento following the spot start.