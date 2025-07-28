Whisenhunt is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start Monday's contest versus the Pirates, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt is all geared up to make his major-league debut, which was considered a likely possibility in the near future. The 24-year-old has posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 86 strikeouts over 97.2 innings in 18 starts at Triple-A this season. With an impressive outing, Whisenhunt could stick with the major-league roster moving forward.