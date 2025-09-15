Whisenhunt (back) is expected to throw a couple innings in a rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Whisenhunt was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 31 due to a back strain but won't require a lengthy stay on the shelf. After completing a bullpen session Sunday that incorporated all of his pitches, Whisenhunt will make an abbreviated rehab appearance Tuesday before potentially rejoining the Giants next weekend. San Francisco has been getting by of late with Kai-Wei Teng and Carson Seymour as its back-end starters, but Whisenhunt could replace either pitcher in the rotation once he's activated.