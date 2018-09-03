The Giants recalled Kelly from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Sacramento's season coming to an end Monday, the Giants will bring Kelly aboard along with fellow Triple-A hurlers Pierce Johnson and Steven Okert to provide some bullpen depth throughout September. Kelly has made four appearances (two starts) for t he Giants this season, tallying a 2.16 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings.

