Kelly could start Sept. 26 against San Diego, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants might slip Kelly into the rotation before the season ends, in an attempt to send Madison Bumgarner to the mound against the Dodgers on Sept. 28. Kelly has made five appearances for San Francisco this season, posting a 2.04 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 17.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories