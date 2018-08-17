Kelly will start Friday's game against the Reds, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dereck Rodriguez hit the disabled list with a hamstring injury, so Kelly will take his spot in the rotation for at least Friday's game. Kelly's recent five-inning performance in relief vaulted him into consideration for a rotation spot, and the Rodriguez injury opened the door. Kelly did throw 1.1 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, so he may not be able to go deep into Friday's start.

