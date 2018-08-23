Kelly (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings while striking out four as the Giants fell 5-3 to the Mets.

Brandon Crawford had an uncharacteristically bad night with the glove behind Kelly, committing two errors -- otherwise the right-hander would have battled Noah Syndergaard to a standstill. Kelly may have pitched well enough to keep his spot in the rotation even after Dereck Rodriguez (hamstring) comes off the disabled list, and if he stays on turn he would next take on the Diamondbacks at home Monday.