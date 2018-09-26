Giants' Casey Kelly: Earns start vs. Padres
Kelly will start Wednesday's contest against San Diego, Yahoo! Sports reports.
Kelly will take the place of Madison Bumgarner, who was moved back to Friday's outing in order to pitch against the Dodgers. In his most recent appearance in St. Louis on Sunday, Kelly allowed two runs while striking out two in one inning of relief. He's only made three starts at the big-league level this year, all coming in August.
