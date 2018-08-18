Kelly didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Reds, allowing one run on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

Making his first big-league start since he was a Brave in 2016, Kelly was limited to 73 pitches (49 strikes) but was able to keep Cincinnati from doing too much damage despite a constant flow of baserunners. The 28-year-old has a 1.69 ERA through his first 10.2 innings with the Giants, but his 5:3 K:BB suggests he's been more lucky than good. Nonetheless, he'll probably remain in the rotation for now, putting him on track to make his next start Wednesday on the road against the Mets.