Giants' Casey Kelly: Makes case for rotation opportunity
Kelly fired five scoreless innings in relief while allowing two hits and striking out three in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.
Kelly was strong in relief after Ty Blach struggled in a spot-start. The 28-year-old drew praise from manager Bruce Bochy after the game, and was mentioned as a potential option to start next weekend against the Reds. The Giants technically don't need a fifth starter with a scheduled off day Thursday, but the club may opt to see what they have in Kelly as they continue to fall out of contention. The righty posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 23 starts in the minors prior to his recent callup, so fantasy owners should exercise caution even if the club decides to start him down the stretch.
