Giants' Casey Kelly: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelly was sent down to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
Kelly was cast off the active roster upon the return of Dereck Rodriguez (hamstring) from the DL in a corresponding move. During two starts with the Giants over the past week, Kelly allowed five runs (three earned) while striking out six across 10.1 innings. Look for him to rejoin the big-league club as a reliever in September.
