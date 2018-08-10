Kelly was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Kelly hasn't pitched in a major-league game since 2016 with the Braves, so it's unlikely that he will see any time in high-leverage spots, though there's a chance he could be called upon to start Saturday's contest. Across 23 starts with Sacramento this year, he's logged a 4.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 104 strikeouts in 130 innings.