Kelly will start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Dereck Rodriguez (hamstring) joining the likes of Johnny Cueto (elbow) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) on the disabled list last week, Kelly will benefit from a second turn through the San Francisco rotation. Kelly made his first start in the big leagues since 2016 over the weekend against the Reds, scattering nine hits and a walk but allowing only one run over 4.1 innings in a no-decision. He'll likely need a better performance Wednesday to stick in the rotation beyond that with Rodriguez slated to return from the DL on Friday.

